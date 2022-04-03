STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.