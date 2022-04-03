Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $36.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research firms recently commented on SSYS. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $18,548,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.53. 407,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,096. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

