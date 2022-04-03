Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 15,229,422 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £6.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

