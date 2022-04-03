Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of STRT opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $147.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Strattec Security by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Strattec Security by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

