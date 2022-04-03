Straumann Holding AG (SAUHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2085 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

SAUHY stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average is $93.55. Straumann has a twelve month low of $62.50 and a twelve month high of $114.15.

SAUHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Straumann in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,770.50.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

