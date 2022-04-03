Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of SDIG opened at $5.65 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $35.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

