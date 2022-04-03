Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Northland Securities

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $4,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

