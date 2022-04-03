Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 72.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 133,614 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $118,516.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,615 shares of company stock valued at $956,000. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

