Strs Ohio Buys 2,300 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $895.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.06. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $633.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 66.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

