Strs Ohio Grows Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 233.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of A10 Networks worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 232,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $2,890,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 499,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 117,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $268,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,378 shares of company stock worth $838,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

A10 Networks Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.