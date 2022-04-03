Strs Ohio Has $876,000 Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 159.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,027,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 731,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,035,000 after purchasing an additional 645,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 355,543 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,006,000 after purchasing an additional 333,001 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVIR opened at $7.10 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $62.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $590.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -1.56.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 34.49%. Analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

