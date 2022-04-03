Strs Ohio Has $936,000 Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 143.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,774 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BBBY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,862 shares of company stock worth $475,490. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

