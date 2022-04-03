Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Movado Group worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Movado Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Movado Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Movado Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $50,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $212,451.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,027 shares of company stock worth $893,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOV opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.60. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

