Strs Ohio Purchases 32,300 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31,095 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

