Strs Ohio Sells 445 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Strs Ohio cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,963 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after buying an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after purchasing an additional 456,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 991.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 282,474 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $23,867,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 335,843 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,204,000 after purchasing an additional 149,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total transaction of $227,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $120.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $121.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

