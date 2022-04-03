Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

SMFG stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,694,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,407,000 after purchasing an additional 588,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,772,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.