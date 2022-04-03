Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) will post $31.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.90 million and the lowest is $29.69 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $148.47 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $186.22 million to $190.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $15,930,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,166,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUNL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 943,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,967. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

