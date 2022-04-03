SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.90.

SunOpta stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $558.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.92.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,637 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 361,866 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

