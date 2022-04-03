SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.90.
SunOpta stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $558.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.92.
In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,660,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,637 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 361,866 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 542,700 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunOpta Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
