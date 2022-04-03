SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SunPower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

