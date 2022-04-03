SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.
NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SunPower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
