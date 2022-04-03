SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SunPower by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SunPower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after acquiring an additional 94,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SunPower by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,127,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

