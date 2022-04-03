SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.
Shares of SPWR stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $34.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SunPower by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SunPower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after acquiring an additional 94,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SunPower by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,127,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.