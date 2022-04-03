Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
SUP stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $124.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 4.37.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 334.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 87,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 558,657 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
Superior Industries International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
