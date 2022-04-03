Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Column Group LLC increased its stake in Surrozen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 9,414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 166,666 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its stake in Surrozen by 249.8% during the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,500 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth approximately $5,709,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in Surrozen during the third quarter worth approximately $5,090,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

