Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ SRZN opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
