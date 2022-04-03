Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $75.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AER. Stephens lowered their price objective on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.13.

AER stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $71.38.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

