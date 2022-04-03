SVB Leerink Raises agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target to $33.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a PE ratio of -24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.99. agilon health has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $1,529,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in agilon health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,743 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 942,534 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,640 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in agilon health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,831,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,262,000 after buying an additional 71,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

