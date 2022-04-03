Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,200 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 1,176,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 358.6 days.

OTCMKTS SSREF opened at $91.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $82.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Swiss Re to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

