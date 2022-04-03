SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 46.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKH traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. 10,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,919. SWK has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $219.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.28.

SWKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKH. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of SWK during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SWK in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SWK by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SWK in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SWK in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

