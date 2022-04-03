Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.50.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $195.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.29. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $114.05 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after acquiring an additional 608,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics (Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.