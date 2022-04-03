Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.10

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.52. Synlogic shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 45,133 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYBX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Synlogic by 663.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

