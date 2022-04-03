SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.05 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.650 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.38.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day moving average is $107.90.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $3,822,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

