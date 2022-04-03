Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYY. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Sysco stock opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

