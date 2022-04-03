T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.07 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.