T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.55.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. T2 Biosystems has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 383.8% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 113,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.