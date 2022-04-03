Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TEDU stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

