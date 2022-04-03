Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRGP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.03 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62. Targa Resources has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $77.77.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,272.61%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

