Taylor Wealth Management Partners Buys 308 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.7% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $135.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

