TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered TC Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.70.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.