TD Securities Increases Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$61.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.19.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$58.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.65 billion and a PE ratio of 20.24.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.2199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total value of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

