TD Securities Lowers BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $6.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 143.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

