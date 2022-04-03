TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.87.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 392.50 and a beta of 1.95. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 89.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after buying an additional 7,545,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,264,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after buying an additional 4,166,307 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,724,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

