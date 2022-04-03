Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 336,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 13,939,317 shares.The stock last traded at $158.14 and had previously closed at $158.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 34,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 74,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

