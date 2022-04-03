Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$58.00. The stock traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 195054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $318,590,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $127,516,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $67,513,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $62,145,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,830,000 after buying an additional 1,955,186 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.