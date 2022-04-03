Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Short Interest Update

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,700 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Telecom Argentina by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

TEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telecom Argentina in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

