Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $399.55.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $354.82 on Thursday. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.87.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 86.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.