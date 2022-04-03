Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
VIV stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after buying an additional 1,832,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 403,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 857,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.
Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (Get Rating)
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
