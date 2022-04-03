Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

VIV stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after buying an additional 1,832,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 403,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,005,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 857,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

