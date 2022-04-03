Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

TELDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Telefónica Deutschland from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.00 ($3.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

