Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TELNY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,290. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $18.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

