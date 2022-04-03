Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target Cut to SEK 43

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TLSNY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.41.

TLSNY stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

