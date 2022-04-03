Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target Cut to SEK 43

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
TLSNY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.41.
TLSNY stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.