TELUS Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.95.

Shares of T opened at C$33.31 on Friday. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$25.35 and a 1-year high of C$33.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$31.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.18%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

