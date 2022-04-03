TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.59

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 103188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TU. TD Securities cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in TELUS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,857,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,253,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in TELUS by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 31,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in TELUS by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 234,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

