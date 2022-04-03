Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.12) Per Share

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempest Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($9.75) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

TPST opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

